Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 144870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

