Traders Purchase High Volume of Aerojet Rocketdyne Put Options (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,024 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 324% compared to the average daily volume of 950 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after buying an additional 165,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

