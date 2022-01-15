Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,577 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average daily volume of 1,184 call options.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Honest has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

