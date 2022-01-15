Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Buy

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

