Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Hold

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

LTCH stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Latch has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Research analysts predict that Latch will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.