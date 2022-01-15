Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 158.99, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $92,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

