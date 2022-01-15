Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Sell

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Nkarta stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $400.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.