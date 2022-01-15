Contrasting VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 1 4 0 2.80

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $135.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 4.29 $246.18 million $8.32 17.43

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

