Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $50.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the lowest is $49.20 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $204.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.67 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,143 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $549.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.