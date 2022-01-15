Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.54. 1,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.32% of Global X China Innovation ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

