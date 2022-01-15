Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.81. 5,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 12,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

