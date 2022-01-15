Mdex (MDX) Market Cap Tops $253.49 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $253.49 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.63 or 0.07686755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,742.32 or 0.99451069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069318 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,507,964 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

