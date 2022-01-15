Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops One Day Volume of $17,989.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $17,989.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00345290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,273,334 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMC2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.