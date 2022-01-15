Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 85,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 180,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.