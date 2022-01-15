Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 1,280 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.