BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Stock Price Up 7%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) shares rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

About BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

