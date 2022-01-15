Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Up 2.9%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

