Insider Buying: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director Purchases 13,297 Shares of Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IRNT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 885,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,458. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

