Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report sales of $184.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $185.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 767,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,836. Avalara has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

