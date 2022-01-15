nOS Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last week, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07686614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.67 or 0.99729144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069238 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

