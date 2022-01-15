Blocknet Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $72,519.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00018074 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,351,618 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

