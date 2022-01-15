Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $716.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.50 million. Viasat reported sales of $575.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 242,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. Viasat has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.