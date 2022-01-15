First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.50 and last traded at $164.35. 81,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 138,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

