WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Trading Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 271,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

WeedMD Company Profile (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.