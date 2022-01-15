PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading Down 0.8%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.