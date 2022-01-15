Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Trading Up 6%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO)’s share price shot up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 13,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

