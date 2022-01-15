Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Down 6.6%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL) traded down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 4,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 36,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

