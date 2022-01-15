$170.07 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce sales of $170.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $164.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $669.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $670.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $676.94 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $679.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. 126,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,628. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.