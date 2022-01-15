$170.07 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce sales of $170.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $164.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $669.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $670.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $676.94 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $679.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. 126,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,628. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

