KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.35.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $23.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.00. 1,421,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.