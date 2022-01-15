Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 178.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Stipend has a total market cap of $714,113.48 and approximately $747.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded 193.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,999.97 or 1.00288906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00092856 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00326283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00446595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00174882 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,961,274 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

