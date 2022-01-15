Offshift (XFT) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Offshift has a total market cap of $68.13 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $15.17 or 0.00035390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,999.97 or 1.00288906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00092856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00032634 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.31 or 0.00665438 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.