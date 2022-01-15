$444.74 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $444.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on OUT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.47. 629,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,549. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

