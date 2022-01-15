Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post sales of $17.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $61.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS remained flat at $$4.47 during trading hours on Friday. 85,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,536. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.94.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

