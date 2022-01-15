Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $156.52

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $156.52 or 0.00364432 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $434.67 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.59 or 0.07692044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,924.95 or 0.99945913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00069109 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,228,649 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,116 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

