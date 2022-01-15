Faceter Price Hits $0.0014 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $670,393.61 and $918.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

