$319.44 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $319.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $247.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. 929,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

