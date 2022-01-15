$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.54. 938,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

