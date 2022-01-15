Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $5.03 billion. Altria Group also posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $21.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of MO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,419,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,278,655. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.