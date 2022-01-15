Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0494 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $557,608.07 and approximately $69,964.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.59 or 0.07692044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,924.95 or 0.99945913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00069109 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AZUKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.