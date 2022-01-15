Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 803% compared to the average daily volume of 247 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in ICON Public by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $8.27 on Friday, reaching $266.39. 740,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.