$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will announce sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.05 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $43.03. 58,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $612.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.