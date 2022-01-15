BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,142. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. BTRS has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

