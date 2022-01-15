Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 447,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,338. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.