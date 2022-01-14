Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$267,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,639,572. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at C$107,004,348.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,329 shares of company stock worth $17,835,416.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$65.18. 5,697,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,468. The company has a market cap of C$76.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$65.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

