Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Vroom by 11.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vroom by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 5,910,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,146. Vroom has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.