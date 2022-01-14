The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEGRY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 24,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The Weir Group has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

