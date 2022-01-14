Revomon Tops 1-Day Volume of $663,871.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $663,871.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.07687065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.43 or 0.99801614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

