Typhoon Network Market Capitalization Tops $508,128.12 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $508,128.12 and $2,729.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.07687065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.43 or 0.99801614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069421 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

