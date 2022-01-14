Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $146.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock remained flat at $$97.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $109.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.