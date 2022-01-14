Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 16,323,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,066,129. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nikola by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,673,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nikola by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

